MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading 6.6% Higher

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. 6,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 500,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
Separately, TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $825.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.11.
MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
