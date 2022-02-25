MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading 6.6% Higher

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. 6,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 500,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $825.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 75,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 16.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 455.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 290,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

