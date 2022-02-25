McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

