Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 3,504 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for 3.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.40% of Donaldson worth $28,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 1,008,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,615,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. 3,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.