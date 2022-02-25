Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 3.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day moving average of $213.44. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.