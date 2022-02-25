Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,993,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.82. 267,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,447,219. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

