Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 3,728 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.44 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

