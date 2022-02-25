Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 5,441 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,201,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 95,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.36. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,390. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $88.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

