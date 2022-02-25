Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. National Instruments comprises about 2.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.33% of National Instruments worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.43.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

National Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.