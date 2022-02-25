Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $19.61 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 2.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $92.11. 13,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

