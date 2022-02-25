Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 2.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

FedEx stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $217.98. 21,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.27. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

