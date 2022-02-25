Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.92. 10,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,550. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.17. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

