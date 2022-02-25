Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $731.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $885.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

