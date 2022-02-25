Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.76.

NYSE LIN opened at $285.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.97. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

