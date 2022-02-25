Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $200.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

