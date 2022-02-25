Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,375,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,063,000 after purchasing an additional 182,939 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 204,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 99,133 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

