Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 324 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.19 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.46 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

