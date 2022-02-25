McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $224.62

Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.62 ($3.05) and traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.98). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.98), with a volume of 20,006 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24. The company has a market cap of £198.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.62.

About McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

