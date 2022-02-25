Mdex Trading Down 4.4% This Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $189.68 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.76 or 0.07066281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,469.61 or 1.00189328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,031,418 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

