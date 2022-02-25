Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $199.60

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 199.60 ($2.71) and traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.79). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.72), with a volume of 107,591 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Mears Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £221.85 million and a PE ratio of 3.71.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

