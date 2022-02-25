Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 200,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 450,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 415,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

