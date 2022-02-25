Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 200,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 450,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.40%.
About Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.