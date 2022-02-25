MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Lowered to $20.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $9,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

