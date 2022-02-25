MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Up 14.7%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.14. 10,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 246,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MediaAlpha by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

