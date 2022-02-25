MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 29,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.

MediaValet Company Profile (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

