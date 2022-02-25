Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,923 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $20,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,051,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 406,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.