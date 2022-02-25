MediShares (MDS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,485.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $50,485.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

