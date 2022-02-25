Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,870 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

