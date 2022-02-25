MEET.ONE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,042.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $136,214.50 and $1,042.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.99 or 0.07102787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,778.42 or 1.00013647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048372 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

