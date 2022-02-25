Megacoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $172,761.18 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00282550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,866,862 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

