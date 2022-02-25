Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.03

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.03 and traded as high as C$14.89. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 3,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.27 million and a PE ratio of 43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.