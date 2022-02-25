Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 1,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

About Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.