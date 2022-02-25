Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0410 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $2,140.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00239047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

