Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $4,614.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00228855 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003879 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021910 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

