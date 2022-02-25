MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,033.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1,433.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.