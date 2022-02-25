Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.