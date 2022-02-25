Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

MMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

