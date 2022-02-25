Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $78.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of MMSI opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

