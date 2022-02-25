Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Lowered to $75.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

