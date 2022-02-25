MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target Raised to €12.75

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.75 ($14.49) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.21. 178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

