Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 8.37% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $56,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 293,697 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,020,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after buying an additional 175,084 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,838.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 364,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 541,712 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $77,439. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRSN stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $283.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

