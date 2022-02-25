Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 82,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 104,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.69. The company had a trading volume of 687,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,091,324. The stock has a market cap of $568.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.22 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.