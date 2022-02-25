Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 93,731 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.0% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $207.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.29. The stock has a market cap of $565.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.22 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

