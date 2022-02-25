MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $13.78 million and $492,087.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.55 or 0.07152329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.10 or 1.00072603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048498 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,273,052,929 coins and its circulating supply is 3,102,606,003 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

