Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,355,723 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.03 million and a PE ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02.

Get Metals Exploration alerts:

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.