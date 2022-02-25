Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $1.07 million worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

