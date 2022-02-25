Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA opened at $90.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

