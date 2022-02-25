Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.01 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after buying an additional 273,722 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $47,055,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $39,849,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,006,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $24,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $177.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.78. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.67 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

