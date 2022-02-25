Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 45.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

