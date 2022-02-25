Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

NYSE:WRB opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

