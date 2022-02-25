Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

