Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,979 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

